The Harmaleighs Release 'Lady Brain';...

The Harmaleighs Release 'Lady Brain'; Announce Tour Dates

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Harmaleighs craft honest passionate and poetic songs cut from a pastiche of indie-folk, pop and Americana and will release the Hiraeth EP on May 5. Today, the Nashville duo releases the empowering Americana anthem, "Lady Brain", where delicate electric guitars entwine with hypnotic and heavenly vocals before crashing into an unforgettable refrain. And the inspiration for the track is as ridiculous as the title implies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Lmao 32,906
Relationships based on financial need 22 hr Sissy 3
reynard cable (Mar '13) 23 hr Rain 5
Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou... Fri Your Conscience 2
My Story Fri Rejected_Outcast 9
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Fri Rejected_Outcast 12
why i am unemployed: Thu oyster 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at April 22 at 2:23PM CDT

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC