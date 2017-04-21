The Harmaleighs Release 'Lady Brain'; Announce Tour Dates

The Harmaleighs craft honest passionate and poetic songs cut from a pastiche of indie-folk, pop and Americana and will release the Hiraeth EP on May 5. Today, the Nashville duo releases the empowering Americana anthem, "Lady Brain", where delicate electric guitars entwine with hypnotic and heavenly vocals before crashing into an unforgettable refrain. And the inspiration for the track is as ridiculous as the title implies.

