St. Elmo Missionary Baptist To Host 24th Pastoral Anniversary
St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3701 W Avenue, Chattanooga, will celebrate the 24th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor & Sister Billy E. Church on Sunday, April 23, during 11 a.m. worship service.
