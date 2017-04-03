St. Elmo Missionary Baptist To Host 2...

St. Elmo Missionary Baptist To Host 24th Pastoral Anniversary

18 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3701 W Avenue, Chattanooga, will celebrate the 24th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor & Sister Billy E. Church on Sunday, April 23, during 11 a.m. worship service.

