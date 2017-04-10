Spring concert planned Tuesday by Lee...

Spring concert planned Tuesday by Lee's Small Jazz Ensemble

The Lee University Small Jazz Ensemble will perform its spring concert in the Dixon Center on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., under the direction of Dr. Nathan Warner and Keith Brown.

