Spring concert planned Tuesday by Lee's Small Jazz Ensemble
The Lee University Small Jazz Ensemble will perform its spring concert in the Dixon Center on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., under the direction of Dr. Nathan Warner and Keith Brown. The Lee University Small Jazz Ensemble will perform its spring concert in the Dixon Center on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., under the direction of Dr. Nathan Warner and Keith Brown.
