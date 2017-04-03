Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church Hosts Youth Concert On April 23
Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church, 612 James Blvd. in Signal Mountain, presents "Joining Our Voices," a concert by the combined choirs of SMPC Youth Choir under the direction of Beth DuRoy, First Presbyterian Church Youth Choir under the direction of Kelly Stultz and Aubrey Joynt, and the Covenant College Choirs under the direction of Scott Finch ... (more)
