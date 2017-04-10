Signal Mountain Council Thanks Mark R...

Signal Mountain Council Thanks Mark Rothberger For 20 Years Of Service

15 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

From left are Robert Spalding, Vice Mayor Dick Gee, Judge Mark Rothberger, Mayor Chris Howley, Amy Speek and Dan Landrum - photo by Gail Perry The Signal Mountain Council on Monday thanked Mark Rothberger for serving the citizens of the town for more than 20 years in the capacity of town judge. His tenure started in September 1996 when he was appointed to fill the position left when Bob Moon resigned to move to General Sessions Court.

