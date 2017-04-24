Severe Storms Pound Signal, Leaving Downed Trees And Damaged Homes In Their Wake
The massive tree which fell onto a house at the corner of Dunsinane and Windy Way not only damaged the roof, it punched holes into the dining room and a room at the back of the structure. - photo by Judy Frank But forecasters are predicting more severe weather during the coming week, noted Care Connections owner Chris Duggan, who is organizing and overseeing repairs to the house in Hidden Brooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|14 min
|Citizen
|33,434
|Bad Behavor of local Medical Doctors (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|disappointed
|86
|Railroad workers having affairs
|21 hr
|Stop searching fo...
|16
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Stephany
|10
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Apr 26
|gump
|3
|Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant
|Apr 26
|gump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC