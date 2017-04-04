Seat belts on Tennessee school buses ...

Seat belts on Tennessee school buses bill passes major hurdle

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A bill that requires seat belts on school buses passes a vote by the full transportation committee in the Tennessee legislature. Representative Eddie Smith said the vote passed 9-7 in the Transportation committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 hr Eye spy 31,410
interracial dating for white man 19 hr Heyyyyy 2
News Miller & Martin Mornings Taps Political Insider... Tue Sunshine Atkins 1
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Tue We Know 10
Well known man Apr 3 Third date to many 1
Unitarian Universalist not church Apr 3 Mc shan 1
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair Apr 1 Don Trumpster 10
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC