Rymer Scholarship Winners Announced
Following Thursday's banquet, the 2017 Rymer Scholars are pictured here Samantha Kate Eason, John Hixon, Morgan Mantooth, Alexandra Squires, Vivian Baker, Blaire Terrell, Sarah Beavers, Sydney Morgan, and Andrea Wilhelm - photo by Zach Camp On Thursday, April 27, Lee University awarded nine incoming freshmen the 2017 Rymer Scholarship.
