Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

13 hrs ago

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night's storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what's more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States.

