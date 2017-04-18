Roy Exum: Is Dr. Edwards The One?
And, at first glance, she has a lot to offer. Oddly, very few education professionals would even consider applying if they fully understood the hurdles and roadblocks that await the dubious winner but Edwards - well informed -- has studied Hamilton County's dilemma and has reportedly told people she has formulated a plan already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|9 min
|little tuffet
|33,020
|Railroad workers having affairs
|16 hr
|Want2know4sure
|13
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|17 hr
|Rejected_Outcast
|13
|Relationships based on financial need
|Fri
|Sissy
|3
|reynard cable (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Rain
|5
|Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou...
|Fri
|Your Conscience
|2
|My Story
|Fri
|Rejected_Outcast
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC