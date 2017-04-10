Road Worker Killed Thursday Night I-2...

Road Worker Killed Thursday Night I-24 Near 84 MM

Road worker killed Thursday near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway . A contract road worker with Superior Traffic Control was placing construction signs in the median when a car reportedly slammed on their brakes in an effort to avoid hitting the car in front.

