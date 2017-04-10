Road Worker Killed Thursday Night I-24 Near 84 MM
Road worker killed Thursday near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway . A contract road worker with Superior Traffic Control was placing construction signs in the median when a car reportedly slammed on their brakes in an effort to avoid hitting the car in front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|truth
|32,317
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|so funny
|13
|anr in chattanooga/northwest georgia (Mar '13)
|Wed
|fastbilly56
|12
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Wed
|hand me downer
|9,772
|interracial dating for white man
|Wed
|Not mixed
|5
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Apr 8
|CabralRN
|9
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Apr 6
|Dee Harding
|114
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC