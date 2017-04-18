Ricky J Taylor And Live Roots Ensemble Perform At National Cornbread Festival April 29
The Princess Theater in South Pittsburg will be alive with the music of Ricky J Taylor and the Live Roots Ensemble on Saturday, April 29. The band will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. CST with their unique, multi-genre sound that includes elements of folk, traditional country and bluegrass music.
