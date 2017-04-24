Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist And Author Isabel Wilkerson To Give ...
Isabel Wilkerson, author of The New York Times bestseller "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration," will give the keynote speech for the DIVERSIFY luncheon June 23, presented by EPB and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|10 min
|Julia
|33,325
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Wed
|gump
|3
|Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant
|Wed
|gump
|4
|What is a racist (May '16)
|Wed
|Dean_Gullberry
|17
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Wed
|Dean_Gullberry
|5
|2017 National Cornbread Festival In South Pitts...
|Apr 25
|jim thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC