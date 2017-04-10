Orange Toughys Of Leadership Chattano...

Orange Toughys Of Leadership Chattanooga 2017 Class To Host Clean Sweep At Dalewood Middle School

35 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Orange Toughys of the Leadership Chattanooga 2017 Class will be hosting Clean Sweep on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dalewood Middle School, 1300 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, Tn.

