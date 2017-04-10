Orange Toughys Of Leadership Chattanooga 2017 Class To Host Clean Sweep At Dalewood Middle School
The Orange Toughys of the Leadership Chattanooga 2017 Class will be hosting Clean Sweep on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dalewood Middle School, 1300 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, Tn.
