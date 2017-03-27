Muslim culture show a hit at Children...

Muslim culture show a hit at Children's Museum of Manhattan

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The museum has seen an increase in visitors since the show opened, with a third of those visitors from outside the New York area. The show, called "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far," runs through December and will open in February 2018 at the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, followed by a run in 2019 at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 5 min Perfect Skank Watch 31,328
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Sun Quills Too 918
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair Sat Don Trumpster 10
Railroad workers having affairs Mar 30 Want2know4sure 12
News NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r... Mar 29 Rainbow Kid 1
Money vs faithfulness Mar 28 Truth 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mar 27 Ha ha 9,771
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC