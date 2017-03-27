Muslim culture show a hit at Children's Museum of Manhattan
The museum has seen an increase in visitors since the show opened, with a third of those visitors from outside the New York area. The show, called "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far," runs through December and will open in February 2018 at the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, followed by a run in 2019 at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Perfect Skank Watch
|31,328
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Quills Too
|918
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Sat
|Don Trumpster
|10
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 30
|Want2know4sure
|12
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|Mar 29
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Money vs faithfulness
|Mar 28
|Truth
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 27
|Ha ha
|9,771
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC