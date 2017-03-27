Muslim culture show a hit at Children's Museum of Manhattan

The museum has seen an increase in visitors since the show opened, with a third of those visitors from outside the New York area. The show, called "America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far," runs through December and will open in February 2018 at the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, followed by a run in 2019 at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

