Multi-Agency Drug Bust Leads To 1 Of The Largest Meth Seizures In Hamilton County
Agents with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Operations Division, along with personnel from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department and the DEA, arrested Mathew Turner, of Chattanooga, in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express in Tiftonia on Wednesday night.
