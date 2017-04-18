Morning Pointe Communities Host "Easter Egg-Stravaganza"
Local kids hunted for thousands of eggs in the courtyards at Morning Pointe's assisted living and memory care campuses in Chattanooga and Collegedale during Easter weekend , Morning Pointe assisted living and memory care campuses in Chattanooga and Collegedale welcomed some dozens of children during their annual Easter events.
