Man Shot, Pistol Whipped, Robbed Duri...

Man Shot, Pistol Whipped, Robbed During Early Morning Incident At The Raceway On South Broad Street

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Chattanooga Police said a man was shot at, pistol whipped and robbed during an early morning incident April 3 at the Raceway on South Broad Street. An officer said he found Barry Dent at the scene bleeding from the head in several different locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Huh 32,296
Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11) 23 hr Scandyy1000 12
anr in chattanooga/northwest georgia (Mar '13) Wed fastbilly56 12
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Wed hand me downer 9,772
interracial dating for white man Wed Not mixed 5
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Apr 8 CabralRN 9
Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06) Apr 6 Dee Harding 114
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC