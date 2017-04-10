Man Shot, Pistol Whipped, Robbed During Early Morning Incident At The Raceway On South Broad Street
Chattanooga Police said a man was shot at, pistol whipped and robbed during an early morning incident April 3 at the Raceway on South Broad Street. An officer said he found Barry Dent at the scene bleeding from the head in several different locations.
