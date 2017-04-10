Man Shot And Killed On Rawlings Stree...

Man Shot And Killed On Rawlings Street Early Wednesday Morning

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. No suspect information was provided. The victim is a validated gang member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Dare2love 32,059
interracial dating for white man 2 hr Not mixed 5
Well known man Mon Curious 2
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Apr 9 Tngal 9,771
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Apr 8 CabralRN 9
Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06) Apr 6 Dee Harding 114
Happy Birthday DOAT Apr 6 The John Black 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC