Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm . Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to determine what had happened.
