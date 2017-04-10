Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate...

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm . Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to determine what had happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 hr Dare2love 32,055
interracial dating for white man 4 hr curious 4
Well known man Mon Curious 2
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Apr 9 Tngal 9,771
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Apr 8 CabralRN 9
Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06) Apr 6 Dee Harding 114
Happy Birthday DOAT Apr 6 The John Black 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC