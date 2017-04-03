Luchen Bailey, 84, Killed In Accident...

Luchen Bailey, 84, Killed In Accident On I-75

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 12.6 on the northbound side of interstate 75. An Acura SUV driven by Taylor Haggard, 22, was traveling southbound on I-75, left the roadway, and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes of travel.

