Lee Day Scholarship Winners Announced

Lee Day Scholarship Winners Announced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

From left, Micaleah Parker, assistant director of recruitment at Lee; Hope Jones; Jodi Hagan; Hannah Wiggonton; Rebecca Cantrell; Mackenzie Speakman; Michael Knotts; Rachel Stock; and Darren Echols, director of admissions at Lee Rachel Stock from Knoxville received a $5,000 scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 9 min little tuffet 33,055
Wise Construction ( Will not pay Sub-Contractor... (Jun '10) 2 hr Pissed 20
Railroad workers having affairs 21 hr Want2know4sure 13
This is what it now takes to get a job??? 21 hr Rejected_Outcast 13
Relationships based on financial need Apr 21 Sissy 3
reynard cable (Mar '13) Apr 21 Rain 5
Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou... Apr 21 Your Conscience 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at April 23 at 5:38PM CDT

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC