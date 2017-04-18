Lee Day Scholarship Winners Announced

From left, Micaleah Parker, assistant director of recruitment at Lee; Hope Jones; Jodi Hagan; Hannah Wiggonton; Rebecca Cantrell; Mackenzie Speakman; Michael Knotts; Rachel Stock; and Darren Echols, director of admissions at Lee Rachel Stock from Knoxville received a $5,000 scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.