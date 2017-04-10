Keo-Kio welcomes new members
Keo-Kio, McCallie's pre-eminent senior leadership organization, welcomed 12 new members from the Class of 2018, inviting juniors to join the group in a Chapel ceremony April 10. The senior The 13 new inductees, including seven boarders and six day students, are: Dewayne Bingham, Chattanooga; Xavier Brooks, Ooltewah; Andrew Cook, Birmingham, Ala.; Chris Duncan, Lookout Mountain; Graham Hartness, Chattanooga; Jack Jestus, Chattanooga; Will Klein, Ashland, Ky.; John Knox, North Augusta, S.C.; Allen Liu, Chattanooga; Logan Russell, Nassau, Bahamas; Grant Smith, Charleston; and Hugh Steel, Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|31 min
|Poseur Watch
|32,460
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|57 min
|Survivor
|3
|Rape coverups by Church of God Internaional Cle...
|1 hr
|Survivor
|1
|Amazon in chattanooga
|2 hr
|Hey
|1
|Murray Guard
|4 hr
|noone
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Confession
|29
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Sat
|Coochie Renter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC