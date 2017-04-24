Kastens named minister at Louisville ...

Kastens named minister at Louisville Christian

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Bob Kastens has been called to serve as preaching minister with the Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville, beginning in June. He has served with the First Christian Church, Crossville, since November 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 12 min Liar liar 33,377
Railroad workers having affairs Fri Yes 14
Poll How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10) Apr 27 Nyc 43
teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st Apr 26 gump 3
Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant Apr 26 gump 4
What is a racist (May '16) Apr 26 Dean_Gullberry 17
Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem. Apr 26 Dean_Gullberry 5
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC