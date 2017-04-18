Kappa Kappa Iota Installs 2017-2018 Officers
Jane Curtis/Delta Chapter is at the podium. From left to right are Judy McCready/Gamma Chapter immediate past president; Sarah Grapatin/Gamma Chapter president; Barbara Baker/Kappa Chapter president-elect; Linda Williams/Delta Chapter 1st vice president; Lorene Hill/Delta Chapter 2nd vice president; Tina Stanton/Kappa Chapter 3rd vice president; ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|47 min
|Mechanic_45
|33,110
|Wise Construction ( Will not pay Sub-Contractor... (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|Pissed
|20
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Sat
|Want2know4sure
|13
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Sat
|Rejected_Outcast
|13
|Relationships based on financial need
|Apr 21
|Sissy
|3
|reynard cable (Mar '13)
|Apr 21
|Rain
|5
|Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou...
|Apr 21
|Your Conscience
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC