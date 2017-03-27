Juvenile Court Administrator Petty Facing Assault Charge After Spat Involving 2 Girlfriends
Farosha Lafraye Loyde-Lee said the incident arose after another woman told her she was also the girlfriend of Petty and gave details of their alleged relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Deport Sassy
|31,309
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Quills Too
|918
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Sat
|Don Trumpster
|10
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 30
|Want2know4sure
|12
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|Mar 29
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Money vs faithfulness
|Mar 28
|Truth
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 27
|Ha ha
|9,771
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC