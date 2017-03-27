Juvenile Court Administrator Petty Fa...

Juvenile Court Administrator Petty Facing Assault Charge After Spat Involving 2 Girlfriends

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Farosha Lafraye Loyde-Lee said the incident arose after another woman told her she was also the girlfriend of Petty and gave details of their alleged relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Deport Sassy 31,309
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Sun Quills Too 918
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair Sat Don Trumpster 10
Railroad workers having affairs Mar 30 Want2know4sure 12
News NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r... Mar 29 Rainbow Kid 1
Money vs faithfulness Mar 28 Truth 1
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mar 27 Ha ha 9,771
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC