Judge Walter Williams Set To Go Back ...

Judge Walter Williams Set To Go Back On The Bench As Administrative Law Judge

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The law license of the former judge was transferred to disability inactive status in August of 2015 after he suffered a stroke early in the year. The Williams family said at the time that he was still receiving therapy for his speech and his predominant hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 5 hr Citizen 33,346
Railroad workers having affairs 17 hr Yes 14
Poll How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10) Thu Nyc 43
teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st Wed gump 3
Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant Wed gump 4
What is a racist (May '16) Apr 26 Dean_Gullberry 17
Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem. Apr 26 Dean_Gullberry 5
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC