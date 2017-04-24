Judge Walter Williams Set To Go Back On The Bench As Administrative Law Judge
The law license of the former judge was transferred to disability inactive status in August of 2015 after he suffered a stroke early in the year. The Williams family said at the time that he was still receiving therapy for his speech and his predominant hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Citizen
|33,346
|Railroad workers having affairs
|17 hr
|Yes
|14
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Wed
|gump
|3
|Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant
|Wed
|gump
|4
|What is a racist (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Dean_Gullberry
|17
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Apr 26
|Dean_Gullberry
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC