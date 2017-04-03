Ivy Academy Chattanooga Presents 4th ...

Ivy Academy Chattanooga Presents 4th Annual Running With Sasquatch 5k On Saturday

Ivy Academy will host its 4th annual fundraiser coined 'Running with Sasquatch', a 5k Fun Run Trail Race, on Saturday at 9 a.m. at 8520 Dayton Pike in Soddy-Daisy.

