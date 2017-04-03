Interactive-Light Project The Pool Is In Chattanooga April 21-30

An interactive-light project called The Pool, created by sculpture artist Jen Lewin, will be in Highland Park, East Chattanooga, and East Lake April 21-30 spaces and Glass House Collective are bringing an interactive-light project called The Pool, created by sculpture artist Jen Lewin, to neighborhoods Highland Park, East Chattanooga, and East Lake ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.