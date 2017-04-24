Hunter Museum Announces Bands On The Bluff
The Hunter Museum of American Art invites the public to experience local music and views with Bands on the Bluff, taking place the first Thursday of May through October at 6-8 p.m. On the same evening as Throwback Thursday, guests can enjoy live music and the current special exhibition for $5 .
