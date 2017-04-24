Holman Charged With Raping Woman While She Was In Bed With Her Live-In Boyfriend
Police have charged Gregory Blayer Holman with raping a woman while she was in bed sleeping with her live-in boyfriend. Holman, 26, of 336 Branchwood Circle, Hixson, admitted rubbing the woman's breasts and buttocks and inserting his fingers in her private area.
