Holman Charged With Raping Woman While She Was In Bed With Her Live-In Boyfriend

Police have charged Gregory Blayer Holman with raping a woman while she was in bed sleeping with her live-in boyfriend. Holman, 26, of 336 Branchwood Circle, Hixson, admitted rubbing the woman's breasts and buttocks and inserting his fingers in her private area.

