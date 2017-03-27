Gas Prices Rise 4.8 Cents In Chattanooga
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
