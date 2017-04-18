Gas Prices Drop 1.4 Cents In Chattanooga
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
