Funding concern factored in public radio firing

Emails show that university officials who fired a Chattanooga public radio reporter for not identifying herself in sessions with Tennessee lawmakers were worried about losing state funding if they didn't take action. According to the emails obtained by The Associated Press under state public records laws, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle was concerned that not firing reporter Jacqui Helbert would be "gambling with the future" of WUTC-FM.

