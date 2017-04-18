Food City Pharmacist Receives John McNiel Award
Celeste Watts, R.Ph., pharmacy manager for the Etowah, Tn. Food City Pharmacy is the recipient of the 2017 John McNiel Customer Service Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 min
|tuffet t
|32,564
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|10 hr
|Nessa
|20
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Sun
|Survivor
|3
|Rape coverups by Church of God Internaional Cle...
|Sun
|Survivor
|1
|Amazon in chattanooga
|Sun
|Hey
|1
|Murray Guard
|Sun
|noone
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Confession
|29
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC