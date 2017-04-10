Flintstone, Ga., Man Is Among Pair Charged With Killing 4 Fellow Inmates At S.C. Prison
Simmons has been in prison for a decade after he was convicted of killing a female acquaintance in Colleton County, S.C. He took her debit card and bought pizza for lunch, then got her 13-year-old son from school and killed him also.
