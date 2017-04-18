FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattano...

FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a November 2016 armed bank robbery at Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December, 2016 bank robbery at Sandy ... (more)

