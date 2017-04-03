Erskine Oglesby Is A Man Of Character and Integrity
I wish I could vote for Mr. Oglesby in his run-off with Chris Anderson. Mr. Anderson seems to be offended by the fact that I, a white Republican, would actually support an African-American against a white person.
