Eastern New Mexico regents choose new president
The regents voted unanimously Wednesday to offer J.S. "Jeff" Elwell of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga the post. Portales radio station KENW reports that he accepted a three-year contract with an annual salary of $230,000.
