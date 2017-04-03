Dr. Mukta Panda Awarded Mastership In...

Dr. Mukta Panda Awarded Mastership In American College Of Physicians

Dr. Mukta Panda, FACP, University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga has been awarded Mastership in the American College of Physicians, the national organization of internists.

