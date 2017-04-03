Dr. Mukta Panda Awarded Mastership In American College Of Physicians
Dr. Mukta Panda, FACP, University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga has been awarded Mastership in the American College of Physicians, the national organization of internists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|ha ha
|31,391
|Miller & Martin Mornings Taps Political Insider...
|10 hr
|Sunshine Atkins
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|18 hr
|We Know
|10
|Well known man
|Mon
|Third date to many
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|Mon
|Mc shan
|1
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Apr 1
|Don Trumpster
|10
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mar 30
|Want2know4sure
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC