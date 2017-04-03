Developer Offering To Pay City Less For Parking Lot Than City Paid For It Decade Earlier
A city board on Monday will consider an offer for a city parking lot on King Street that is less than the city paid for it 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|Irving
|31,688
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Eternal truth
|923
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|6 hr
|Tngal
|9,771
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|CabralRN
|9
|bcbs
|Apr 7
|Worldstar
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Apr 6
|Dee Harding
|114
|Happy Birthday DOAT
|Apr 6
|The John Black
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC