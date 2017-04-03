Crime 2 mins ago 11:36 a.m.Appeals court upholds ruling in Ooltewah High rape case
The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals has denied Gatlinburg Detective Rodney Burns' request that it overturn a local judge's ruling in the Ooltewah High School rape case. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Burns investigated the case of a student who was allegedly assaulted by basketball teammates in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|29 min
|Wilma flint
|31,420
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Dee Harding
|114
|Happy Birthday DOAT
|17 hr
|The John Black
|1
|interracial dating for white man
|Wed
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Miller & Martin Mornings Taps Political Insider...
|Apr 4
|Sunshine Atkins
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Apr 4
|We Know
|10
|Well known man
|Apr 3
|Third date to many
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC