Crime 2 mins ago 11:36 a.m.Appeals court upholds ruling in Ooltewah High rape case

The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals has denied Gatlinburg Detective Rodney Burns' request that it overturn a local judge's ruling in the Ooltewah High School rape case. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Burns investigated the case of a student who was allegedly assaulted by basketball teammates in December 2015.

