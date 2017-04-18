County Commission Approves $50,000 For East Ridge High Stadium Restrooms
The County Commission on Wednesday approved spending $50,000 for public restrooms at the rebuilt East Ridge High School stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why i am unemployed
|1 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|why i am unemployed:
|1 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|My Story
|2 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|2
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Candyy10
|14
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Okie
|32,732
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|4 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Restaurants
|14 hr
|Visitor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC