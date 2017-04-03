Construction To Begin On Chattanooga's Miracle Field
The City Council on Tuesday approved the final agreement between the Miracle League of Chattanooga and the City of Chattanooga which paves the way for construction to begin on the Miracle Field Sports Complex and Playground at Warner Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 min
|ohhmyy
|31,400
|interracial dating for white man
|6 hr
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Miller & Martin Mornings Taps Political Insider...
|20 hr
|Sunshine Atkins
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Tue
|We Know
|10
|Well known man
|Mon
|Third date to many
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|Mon
|Mc shan
|1
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Apr 1
|Don Trumpster
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC