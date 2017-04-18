Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents "Falling In Love"

Directed by Darrin Hassevoort, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga will perform their final concert of the 2016-17 season on Thursday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine St. Organizers said, celebrating joy, life, and love, the music selections will showcase the choir's breadth of genres including classical, musical theatre, and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.