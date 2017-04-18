Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents "...

Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents "Falling In Love"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Directed by Darrin Hassevoort, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga will perform their final concert of the 2016-17 season on Thursday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine St. Organizers said, celebrating joy, life, and love, the music selections will showcase the choir's breadth of genres including classical, musical theatre, and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 18 min tuffet t 32,843
Relationships based on financial need 12 hr Sissy 3
reynard cable (Mar '13) 13 hr Rain 5
Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou... 14 hr Your Conscience 2
My Story 17 hr Rejected_Outcast 9
This is what it now takes to get a job??? Fri Rejected_Outcast 12
why i am unemployed: Thu oyster 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC