Child Services investigating driver charged in bus crash

The Tennessee Department of Child Services has confirmed it has been investigating the driver charged in connection with a school bus crash that killed six students last year. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that prosecutors could file abuse and neglect charges against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker if evidence supports a new indictment.

