Child Services investigating driver charged in bus crash
The Tennessee Department of Child Services has confirmed it has been investigating the driver charged in connection with a school bus crash that killed six students last year. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that prosecutors could file abuse and neglect charges against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker if evidence supports a new indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 min
|Erin
|32,894
|Relationships based on financial need
|18 hr
|Sissy
|3
|reynard cable (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Rain
|5
|Sad that critical thinking isn't a virtue in ou...
|20 hr
|Your Conscience
|2
|My Story
|23 hr
|Rejected_Outcast
|9
|This is what it now takes to get a job???
|Fri
|Rejected_Outcast
|12
|why i am unemployed:
|Thu
|oyster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC