Chief John Ross Chapter D.A.R. Member Wins 2nd Place Nationally For Essay
Rebecca Kline, National Chair of the Women's Issues Committee for the National Daughters of the American Revolution , announced that Chief John Ross Chapter member Janie Watts Spataro is second place National Winner, career category, for her essay, "Late Bloomers."
