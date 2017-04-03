Chattanooga's Live Music Scene - " Black Jacket Symphony Is Superb And It Is Tonight
The Black Jacket Symphony, one of the most successful acts ever to come to the Tivoli Theater will be returning tonight and again on April 28. They will be performing the Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" Album.
