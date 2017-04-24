Chattanooga Bach Choir Barnett And Company Cantata Series Continues Sunday
The Chattanooga Bach Choir, conducted by artistic director David Long, continues its Barnett & Company Cantata Series on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 663 Douglas St. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door; students are free.
