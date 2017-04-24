Chattanooga And Cleveland Area Youth ...

Chattanooga And Cleveland Area Youth Select Soccer Teams And Clubs Announced

Nomads Soccer-offers travel select for girls U12 -18. Tryouts for U12 - U13 Girls will begin Monday May 15th and go throughout May, U14 - U18 will begin Monday June 5th and go throughout June.

